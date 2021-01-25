O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $457.31 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

