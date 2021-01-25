Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

