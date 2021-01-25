Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. 226,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,860. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

