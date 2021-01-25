Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 708 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

LB opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

