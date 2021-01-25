Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $537.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

