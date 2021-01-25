Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $42.92 on Thursday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.