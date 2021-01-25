Omnicell (OMCL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $123.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

