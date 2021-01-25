Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $748,412.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00012148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,145 coins and its circulating supply is 562,829 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

