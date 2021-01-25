Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of OHI opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

