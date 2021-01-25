Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $484.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the highest is $496.64 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $422.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $98.10. 111,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,121. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $9,559,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,376.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

