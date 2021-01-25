Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Head to Head Analysis

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.67% 6.03% 0.59% CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11

CIT Group has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.95 $7.86 million N/A N/A CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.19 $529.90 million $5.06 7.85

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 19 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

