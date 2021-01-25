Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10,044.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Okta by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,287,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.49 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

