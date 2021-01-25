Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target raised by Truist from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

OXY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

