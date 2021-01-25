Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

APD opened at $283.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.27. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.