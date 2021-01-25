Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

