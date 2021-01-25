Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $556,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

