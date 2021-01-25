Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 184.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after buying an additional 733,336 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $65.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.