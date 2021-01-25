Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $5.59 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

