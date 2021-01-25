Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

ADI opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

