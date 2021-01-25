Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires New Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 103,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 388,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

