nYFI (N0031) 1-Day Volume Tops $105,050.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One nYFI token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $473,223.72 and $105,050.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

