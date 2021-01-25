Nwam LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.