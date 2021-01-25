Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

