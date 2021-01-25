Nwam LLC Invests $424,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,691 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $48.06 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

