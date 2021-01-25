Nwam LLC Invests $318,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,409,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after buying an additional 724,822 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $15,219,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.