Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 9,338 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
NASDAQ CDAK opened at $26.60 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Codiak BioSciences Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.
Featured Article: Front-End Load
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.