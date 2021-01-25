Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 9,338 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $26.60 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

