Nwam LLC Buys 600 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

