Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 11,558 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

