Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

XYL opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.