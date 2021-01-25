Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.72. 25,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

