Numeraire Price Hits $27.59 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Numeraire has a market cap of $123.20 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $27.59 or 0.00084076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,627 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

