Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

