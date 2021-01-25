NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Head to Head Contrast

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.37 $59.00 million $0.98 32.32

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 4.07% 18.66% 8.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovelStem International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 3 0 2.75

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats NovelStem International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

