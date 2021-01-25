NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NG opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $877,422.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,956. Company insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

