Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.40. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

