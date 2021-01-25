Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 747 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.