Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Outperform Rating at Scotia Howard Weill

Scotia Howard Weill restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9365 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.