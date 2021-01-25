Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Critical Contrast

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Umpqua and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 2 4 0 2.43 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $13.64, indicating a potential downside of 14.94%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 2.40 $354.10 million $1.60 10.03 Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 2.92 $12.95 million N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 16.53% 7.80% 0.81% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2019, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 274 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates three full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; one full service branch in Rockland County; two full service branch offices in Orange County; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

