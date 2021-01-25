Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.11

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 135424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 519,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

