NIX Market Capitalization Hits $3.27 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $40,290.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.32 or 0.04066001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00423955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.01344170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00545140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00424751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00277905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022988 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,622,393 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

