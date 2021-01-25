NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.81

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 542051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

EGOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NIC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

