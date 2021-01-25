NFTX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.09 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 241.2% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $88.97 or 0.00262669 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $37.37 million and $6.09 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

NFTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.