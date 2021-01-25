NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $475,548.22 and approximately $19,742.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 98.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.01324858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00519947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009241 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002279 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

