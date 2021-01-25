Newton Coin Project Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 132.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $35,603.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars.

