Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.05. Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 946,595 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

