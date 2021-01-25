New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,126,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,824 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $193,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.66. 104,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

