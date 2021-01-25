New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 65,533 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $258,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

