New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,898 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,898 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $148,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 138,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

