New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $444.04 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $444,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

