New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $327,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,579. The company has a market capitalization of $246.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

